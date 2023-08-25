Collection of residential school stories highlights that recovery and healing are possible

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “For us, for any person, for any nation, for the world to move forward, we need to heal,” said Sol Awashish of Mistissini in the Eeyou Istchee (James Bay) territory in northern Quebec. “That’s a lifetime process. It took me a long time.” Healing stories have been collected in the first of what’s expected to be four volumes on the residential school experience of the James Bay Cree. As Eeyou Istchee is remote, the Cree in that territory went to residential schools later than many other Indigenous communities. E natamukw miyeyimuwin Residential School Recovery Stories of the James Bay Cree contains the accounts of 20 survivors as told to and written by University of Alberta English and Film Studies adjunct professor Ruth DyckFehderau….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice