Ontario chiefs unanimously oppose province’s Greenbelt land swap

August 28, 2023 28 views

By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario First Nation chiefs are demanding Doug Ford’s government return land to the protected Greenbelt that the province removed for development. The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents First Nations leaders across the province, voted unanimously Wednesday in an emergency meeting to oppose the land removal. “The Ontario Government’s decision to remove Greenbelt lands did not respect obligations to First Nations, the treaties or its own policy making process,” said Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare. “The decisions made in a completely flawed process cannot in any way be allowed to stand.” Ontario created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development. Last year, the province took 7,400 acres of land out of the Greenbelt…

