Okanagan Nation Alliance handing out free Juniper bundles to ease risks of wildfire smoke

August 29, 2023 34 views

 By Aaron Hemens Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With wildfire smoke still lingering throughout the region, the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is handing out free mrimstn (medicine) bundles full of pun?p (Juniper) to syilx Nation members to help keep the air in their homes clean from toxic smoke chemicals. More than 40 bundles were prepared by the First Nations Health Authority, which are available for pickup at ONA’s office in Westbank in syilx homelands. Priority has been given to Elders and families with young children. pun?p is just one of the many natural mrimstn found across syilx territory, with one of its many uses being an air purifier. ONA began handing out the bundles shortly after parts of Westbank First Nation and the City of West Kelowna each declared a local…

