N.B. forest strategy lauded for conservation, criticized for lack of tree diversity

By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS FREDERICTON- For the first time, the New Brunswick government is considering the risks of climate change in its long-term forest-management strategy, but critics say the province’s interests are still too weighted in favour of industry over environment. The new forestry plan, presented Wednesday by Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland, promises to restore the area of Crown land set aside for conservation to 30 per cent from 23 per cent, as it was about a decade ago. The province is also looking to extract more out of forests, including by increasing maple syrup production and advancing the interests of private woodlot owners. But Holland said that, for the first time, the government is also considering the effects of climate change on an industry that generates…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice