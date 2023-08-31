National News
Prophet River First Nation Chief, Council receive Tribal Leader Program certification

August 31, 2023 5 views

 By Manavpreet Singh  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT NELSON, B.C.- Harvard Business School recognized Prophet River First Nation’s Chief and Council for completing their one-week Tribal Leader program focused on understanding the traditional aspects of Indigenous leadership. The program was held at Harvard Business School from June 25th – June 30th, 2023. Valerie Askoty, chief of Prophet River First Nation, said the program was attended by First Nation leaders from across North America. She said it was a week-long program that gave meaningful insights on multiple topics, including education, addiction, reconciliation, and other issues that concern Indigenous people. “This program helped me gain a new perspective on different leadership styles, learning about different Indigenous cultural practices and understanding the true essence of reconciliation,” added Askoty. She says she plans to use…

