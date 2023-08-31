Prophet River First Nation Chief, Council receive Tribal Leader Program certification

By Manavpreet Singh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT NELSON, B.C.- Harvard Business School recognized Prophet River First Nation’s Chief and Council for completing their one-week Tribal Leader program focused on understanding the traditional aspects of Indigenous leadership. The program was held at Harvard Business School from June 25th – June 30th, 2023. Valerie Askoty, chief of Prophet River First Nation, said the program was attended by First Nation leaders from across North America. She said it was a week-long program that gave meaningful insights on multiple topics, including education, addiction, reconciliation, and other issues that concern Indigenous people. “This program helped me gain a new perspective on different leadership styles, learning about different Indigenous cultural practices and understanding the true essence of reconciliation,” added Askoty. She says she plans to use…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice