First Nations director hopes to raise awareness of Starlight Tours with film premiering at TIFF

September 1, 2023 29 views

 By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eva Thomas is experiencing a wide range of emotions. Thomas, a member of Walpole Island First Nation in southwestern Ontario, is making her directorial short film debut with Redlights, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. The prestigious event begins Sept. 7 and continues until Sept. 17. Redlights, which will be part of TIFF’s Short Cuts programming, will be screened twice. For starters it will have its world premiere when shown on Sept. 8 at the Scotiabank Theatre at 9:05 a.m. The 14-minute film will also be screened on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m., again at the Scotiabank Theatre. “It’s an honour,” Thomas said of the fact her film is part of this year’s TIFF….

