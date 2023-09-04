National News
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark resigns in wake of Greenbelt controversy

September 4, 2023 48 views

 By Liam Casey and Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Steve Clark, Ontario’s housing minister since 2018, has resigned from his role days after a damning report from the integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules when the province opened up parts of the protected Greenbelt for development. Clark apologized for his role in the Greenbelt fiasco on Thursday, but had the backing of Premier Doug Ford to continue in the job. Two legislative watchdogs found the process to select which lands came out of the Greenbelt hasty and flawed. The reports sparked widespread public outcry, with opposition politicians and First Nations chiefs across the province calling for Clark’s resignation. “Although my initial thought was that I could stay in this role and establish a proper process so that these…

