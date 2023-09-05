From rapper to reporter to politician: A profile of Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG -Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Wab Kinew’s path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to politics. But as he entered his 30s, he decided political office might be where he could make a difference. One of the reasons he cites is what happened to the family of his wife, Lisa Monkman, whose mother was on social assistance in the 1980s and was given an opportunity for education and a career. A government program helped the family out of poverty. Monkman would follow up with her own education, go to medical school and become a physician. “The trajectory of their lives was changed for the better, through their own hard work,…



