Male teachers in short supply

September 5, 2023

By Maggie Macintosh  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kenny Benson is one of a kind. And while kids, their parents and his colleagues may, indeed, hold him in high esteem, his singularity is the product of an inescapable truth about elementary school teachers just about everywhere on the continent. Benson, a man, is a kindergarten teacher at Winnipeg’s St. George School. In fact, since a former male colleague’s retirement several years ago, who jokingly referred to him as “the other one’,’ he’s the last man standing in a kindergarten class in the entire Louis Riel School Division. “As the only male, I do think I have a responsibility to be more present in the building,” said Benson. “I don’t stay in my room when I have chances to (get out). I’m…

