SCO `Every Child Matters’ campaign launches in support of reconciliation

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba First Nations leaders have launched a September campaign for the third year in a row, as they hope to see Manitobans reflect on the history and the legacy of Canada’s residential school system and the harm they caused to generations of Indigenous people. “September is a significant month for all First Nations as we acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential and day schools, missing children, and the families they left behind, along with the intergenerational Survivors of those colonial institutions,” Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release announcing that SCO has kicked off their third annual Every Child Matters Truth and Reconciliation campaign. The multi-media campaign will raise awareness and spark conversations about the residential school…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice