Critics blast proposed ISC spending cuts

September 7, 2023 31 views

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief said proposed funding cuts to the Indigenous Services Canada department will mean further government underfunding problems for Indigenous people. “It’s disappointing. We just hope that this will not affect the Jordan’s Principle settlement, and we hope they don’t have to rob Peter to pay Paul in order to pay for it,” MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said. “In Kahnawake, we’re in a good place as far as being self-funding and this is why we want to have mechanisms in place to make sure our community’s needs are met and we aren’t dependent on the government. We feel like we are already underfunded so that will just make it a larger funding gap.” Indigenous Services Canada is…

