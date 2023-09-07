National News
‘Freedom Convoy’ got more volatile as protest went on, police officer tells court

September 7, 2023

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The longer “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators blockaded Ottawa streets in protest of COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday. Insp. Russell Lucas was called as a Crown witness on the second day of the criminal trial of key protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to testify about his role in co-ordinating the police response to the convoy. Thousands of people and big-rig trucks gridlocked Ottawa for three weeks to protest COVID-19 public health measures and the federal Liberal government, which eventually invoked the Emergencies Act. Lucas, who served as an incident commander during the protest, told the court that though the number of trucks and protesters was much…

