Lac La Ronge Indian Band bringing urban members together over land based practices, language

By Jayda Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) is working to ensure urban members stay connected with their traditional, land-based ways of life. LLRIB councillors, along with the health services’ cultural unit, put on an urban cultures days for members in the Prince Albert area on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Many of our members that live in the city come to get education or employment. When you’re in the city, it’s a disconnect to culture and language,” said Lillian Sanderson, cultural program manager. “Up north in La Ronge and our other outlying communities, we’re very land-based and a lot of our people are still out on the land, hunting, fishing, gathering.” Those Indigenous values were at the forefront of the event at the Prince Albert…



