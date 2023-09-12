Chiefs on verge of capturing Mann Cup in British Columbia

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs have taken a commanding lead in their Mann Cup championship series. The Chiefs eked out an 8-7 victory over the host New Westminster Salmonbellies on Monday night. With that triumph Six Nations is now enjoying a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series, which will determine national Senior A lacrosse bragging rights for the year. The Chiefs are hoping to sweep the series as Game 4 will be held on Tuesday. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST. The Salmonbellies are hosting all of the matches in the national series at the Queen’s Park Arena. The Chiefs are hoping to win their seventh Mann Cup title this year. The franchise last captured the prestigious national trophy in 2016. “We’re in a…



