National News
ticker

Cabot Trail Writers Festival to feature Indigenous writers in Wagmatcook First Nation

September 21, 2023 35 views

By Mitchell Ferguson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SYDNEY- Every fall, Cape Breton hosts the Cabot Trail Writers Festival, bringing readers and writers together inside intimate venues on the scenic Cabot Trail. The festival, now in its 11th year, is set to welcome back literary fans again for a weekend of storytelling and workshops. Andrea Currie, one of the Cabot Trail Writers Festival’s co-chairs, said Cape Breton is the perfect setting for the connections they want this festival to create. “It’s a pretty amazing gathering, partly because we live in an amazing place here in Unama’ki,” Currie said. “The authors tend to love it too because I think the setting just gives it a whole different vibe.” Currie, who lives in Port Hood, is a member of the Metis Nation and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Census shows 3.5 million Middle Eastern residents in US, Venezuelans fastest growing Hispanic group

September 21, 2023 24

By Mike Schneider THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as…

Read more
National News

RCMP charge three women for allegedly using Inuit status to defraud organizations

September 21, 2023 26

Amira and Nadya Gill have been charged with fraud IQALUIT, Nunavut- Nunavut RCMP have charged three…

Read more