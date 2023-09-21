National News
Niagara Regional Native centre board members embroiled in contentious lawsuit

By Evan Loree  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major legal battle is brewing between the board of the Niagara Regional Native Centre and board members who were ousted in February. The former board members of the centre are asking a Superior Court judge to dismantle the current board. The lawsuit pits former members,  president Lacey Lewis and Wanda Griffin, Bobbi Jones Japp and Wendy Wilson, against their successors: Roxanne Buck, Audrey Clark, Fallon Farinacci, Eliana Jones, Brian MacAulay, Doug Paget and Sean Vanderklis. The native centre, located on Airport Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, provides community support services for the Indigenous community. The centre also is named in the lawsuit. The former board is represented by Julie Mouris of Ottawa legal firm Conway Baxter Wilson LLP and the new board is represented…

