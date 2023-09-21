National News
Teme Augama Anishnabai oppose Metis claims

September 21, 2023

By Darlene Wroe  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Up to 30 members of the Teme-Augama Anishnabai and the Temagami First Nation gathered outside the North Bay office of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) on September 18. They were there to protest the ministry’s support of a cabin built on N’dakimenan, the territorial land of the Teme-Augama Anishnabai (TAA). The cabin construction is supported by the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), and builders of the cabin claim membership in the MNO. The TAA and Temagami First Nation have now issued an eviction notice to the MNO and to the two men who constructed the cabin. TAA Second Chief John Turner related in a telephone interview he is a descendant of the original occupants of the land where the…

