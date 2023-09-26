Seven First Nations strike historic deal on nuclear power 

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seven Mi’kmaq communities in New Brunswick and the tribal organization that represents them are investing in two companies that want to build small nuclear reactors in the province, a controversial decision not all Indigenous leaders support. The North Shore Mi’kmaq Tribal Council and the seven First Nations whose communities hug New Brunswick’s northern and eastern shores are making financial investments in both Moltex and ARC, via separate agreements. One will see them receiving $2 million in share value from Moltex, and the other $1 million in share value from ARC. Indigenous leaders who gathered with company officials at the Saint John Arts Centre on Monday morning said they had struck the historic, unprecedented deal to help avert a global warming crisis and to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice