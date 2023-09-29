Indigenous groups stand firm with child welfare law before Supreme Court

By Jamin Mike THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON- Some Indigenous nations say they are prepared to continue enforcing their jurisdiction over child welfare if Canada’s top court sides with Quebec in a landmark constitutional case. Bill C-92, or An Act Respecting First Nations, Metis and Inuit Children Youth and Families, became law in June 2019. It affirms that Indigenous nations have sole authority of their children and establishes minimum standards in caring for them. Quebec put the act to the constitutional test at its Court of Appeal, which ruled in 2022 that parts of the act are out of the federal government’s scope to legislate. Ottawa appealed that decision, and the matter is now before the Supreme Court of Canada. Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, with 11,000 members, is one of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice