Kaila Mitchell elected representative for Jasper House Metis District

October 10, 2023 34 views

 By Scott Hayes  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The universe unexpectedly opened a door for Kaila Mitchell, and she walked through. The Edson-area native has become the Metis Nation’s citizen’s representative for the Jasper House Metis District. “I am really excited about this role because I feel like it perfectly aligns all of my background,” she said, referring to her post-secondary education in Aboriginal Studies as well as her behind the scenes work in provincial politics. A province-wide vote was held between Sept. 13 and 19. The journey to self-government ratified the province-wide referendum, which completes the formal transition of the Metis Nation of Alberta  (MNA) to the new Otipemisiwak Metis Government. It is still recognized as the oldest continuous Metis government in Canada. Mitchell joins new President Andrea Sandmaier and the…

