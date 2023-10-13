Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

By Cara McKenna Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the B.C. Supreme Court in “Vancouver” this week _ speaking out against the use of injunction orders and how they break Indigenous law. The chiefs say the injunctions, which are requested by industry corporations, granted by the court and enforced by the RCMP’s Community-Industry Response Group (C-IRG), are in direct opposition to their protocols and a threat to people’s safety. To bring renewed attention to the issue, a group from Gitxsan marched from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, briefly blocking traffic, to the court downtown on Oct. 11. With each wearing regalia to represent their individual house groups, walking to the soft heartbeat of drums, the chiefs marched in front of a banner…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice