Pennsylvania seeks to expand public awareness of its Indigenous culture and history

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -Pennsylvania’s absence of federally recognized tribal nations means there’s been an incomplete picture of its Native American culture and history, officials said Friday as they announced a grant-funded program designed to change that. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, in partnership with Lehigh University’s Institute for Indigenous Studies and with input from federally recognized tribes, will develop a plan to highlight the state’s Indigenous stories, culture and history through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Pennsylvania is behind other states in its consideration of Indigenous culture and history, compared with Midwestern states, said Jason Hale, a researcher from the Institute for Indigenous Studies, Lehigh University. Hale is from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation near Mayetta, Kansas. The grant will allow them to change that. “It comes right under…



