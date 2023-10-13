National News
ticker

Supreme Court hears arguments on time limitations to bring claims of treaty obligation breaches

October 13, 2023 46 views

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Supreme Court of Canada was told Oct. 12 by the Blood Tribe and numerous First Nations interveners that barring claims based on breaches of the Crown’s treaty obligations because of provincial limitation periods was not furthering  reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. “By retroactively recognizing in order for the Crown to avoid a claim on the basis of the limitation period, I submit that is just not in keeping with section 35 (1) at all. This court needs to come to grips with the history of the common law’s deficiencies in an effort to achieve the goals of reconciliation. The common law was deficient. It didn’t allow the enforcement of this specific treaty right because it wasn’t recognized as statute,” said Gary Befus, legal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 18

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more
National News

‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 15

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split…

Read more