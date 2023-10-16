National News
ticker

Singh says NDP would rebuild Canada; attacks Liberals, Tories on affordability

October 16, 2023 8 views

 By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Leader Jagmeet Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada and take aim at what he called decades of damage done by Liberal and Conservative governments. Singh delivered his speech Saturday to delegates on the second day of the NDP convention in Hamilton before a leadership vote, the results of which will be announced later in the day. His comments to rebuild the country seemed to be a counter to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who leans on his catchphrase that “everything is broken.” “I promise you, together, we will build the Canada of our dreams.,” Singh said in his speech while selling delegates a hopeful message. “Less worry. More joy. Less fear. More hope. Less greed. More compassion,” he said. “A Canada where we…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘VOICES AT TABLE’: Manitoba Premier designate Wab Kinew commits to Metis representation on new cabinet

October 16, 2023 16

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba’s next premier pledged on Saturday to work closely…

Read more
National News

More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa

October 16, 2023 16

 By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated…

Read more