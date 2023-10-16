Singh says NDP would rebuild Canada; attacks Liberals, Tories on affordability

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Leader Jagmeet Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada and take aim at what he called decades of damage done by Liberal and Conservative governments. Singh delivered his speech Saturday to delegates on the second day of the NDP convention in Hamilton before a leadership vote, the results of which will be announced later in the day. His comments to rebuild the country seemed to be a counter to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who leans on his catchphrase that “everything is broken.” “I promise you, together, we will build the Canada of our dreams.,” Singh said in his speech while selling delegates a hopeful message. “Less worry. More joy. Less fear. More hope. Less greed. More compassion,” he said. “A Canada where we…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice