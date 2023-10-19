National News
Premier Kinew’s win offers hope for first and second chances 

October 19, 2023 28 views

By Brenda Sawatzky  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Today, Manitoba swears in its first First Nations premier, Wab Kinew. This watershed moment is significant not only for the almost 165,000 Indigenous people who make Manitoba home, representing 12 percent of the population, but for the province as a whole. Kinew hails from the Onigaming First Nation of Ontario, which is part of Treaty 3 territory spanning parts of northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba. Exactly 150 years prior to Kinew’s election win, to the day, Treaty 3 was signed by his people. That official signing took place on October 3, 1873. Even so, Kinew says that the NDP campaign was all-inclusive, focusing on the things that matter to all Manitobans such as healthcare and making life more affordable. “I didn’t run on…

