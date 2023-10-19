National News
ticker

Trio of scholars in landmark First Nations case die

October 19, 2023 36 views

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders are reeling from the loss of three local historians who they considered allies in their fight for justice. Bill Parenteau and Elizabeth Mancke, both of whom taught at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, and Brian Cuthbertson, a researcher and author in Halifax, all died within the last four months of natural causes. The three scholars were part of a team that helped Matawaskiye (Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) win a federal tribunal case that proved its historical reserve land had been stolen by settlers. In April 2021, the community of about 350 people in northwestern New Brunswick was awarded the largest federal land claim settlement in Maritime history – $145 million. “I’m absolutely shocked and saddened,” said Andrea Bear Nicholas,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN: National Climate Strategy based on traditions and relationship with natural world

October 19, 2023 31

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday released…

Read more
National News

Northern chief calls for limits on liquor sales, expanded powers for First Nations police

October 19, 2023 30

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A First Nations chief continues to call for support…

Read more