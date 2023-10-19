Trio of scholars in landmark First Nations case die

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders are reeling from the loss of three local historians who they considered allies in their fight for justice. Bill Parenteau and Elizabeth Mancke, both of whom taught at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, and Brian Cuthbertson, a researcher and author in Halifax, all died within the last four months of natural causes. The three scholars were part of a team that helped Matawaskiye (Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) win a federal tribunal case that proved its historical reserve land had been stolen by settlers. In April 2021, the community of about 350 people in northwestern New Brunswick was awarded the largest federal land claim settlement in Maritime history – $145 million. “I’m absolutely shocked and saddened,” said Andrea Bear Nicholas,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice