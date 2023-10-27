National News
New book describes pipeline activism grounded in First Nations spiritual belief and ceremony

October 27, 2023 26 views

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It Stops Here: Standing Up for Our Lands, Our Waters, and Our People is a powerful work by Rueben George that chronicles his journey in leading Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in British Columbia. And while the expansion is set to start operating in the first quarter of 2024, boosting the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 and carrying oil from Alberta to Burnaby, BC, George still believes the fight has been a victory. “We said `No.’ We said, `No’ like our ancestors have. We were stewards of our lands and our waters till the bitter end. And that in itself is something. We didn’t settle. We didn’t negotiate, and that’s something. We said `No’ like…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
