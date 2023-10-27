Salmon SWAT teams deployed in B.C to help fish during drought

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A provincewide drought this summer dried up B.C. rivers and jeopardized the survival of already stressed salmon stocks. But for the first time, localized salmon SWAT teams mobilized quickly to tackle hot spots of concern on rivers across B.C. as part of a new pilot project, said Jane Pendray, manager of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s (PSF) climate adaptation program. Various First Nations and local conservation groups scrambled to help salmon surmount drought conditions. Some armed themselves with shovels or heavy excavators to dig escape channels for trapped fish, while another group experimented with providing fish with some breathing room. “These organizations, because they’re on the ground and know what’s going on, can identify problems right off the bat and bring those to us…



