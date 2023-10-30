National News
Two people killed in head-on collision

October 30, 2023

HALDIMAND COUNTY-Two people have been killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision south of Caledonia, on Fourth Line near Highway 6 at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Monday (Oct 30). OPP and emergency crews arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck on fire and a sedan in the ditch, OPP said. A 51-year-old from Ohsweken and a 36-year-old from Hagersville, the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.  Their names have not been released pending notification to next of kin. The crash is under investigation. OPP said the collision, on Fourth Line, was about one kilometre west of Highway 6. Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and a sedan in a ditch. The lone occupants…

