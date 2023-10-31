Proposed legislation to amend the Indian Act continues discrimination it’s designed to end, say MPs

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bill C-38, containing the latest amendments to the Indian Act, has come under fire from opposition members of Parliament for discriminating against the very First Nations women it purports to benefit. Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, who serves as NDP critic of Crown-Indigenous Relations, led the charge against the Bill when it came before the House of Commons for second reading and debate on Oct. 20. Bill C-38 was introduced in December 2022 by the Minister of Indigenous Services. It received first reading at that time. The Bill proposes to resolve inequities still in the Indian Act, even after other attempts had been made to fix the discrimination in the Act against women and their children. The proposed legislation flows from a constitutional challenge…



