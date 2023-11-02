Pine Creek First Nation reaches $200 million treaty settlement

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Manitoba First Nation may soon see a massive financial windfall that would see the community receive more than $200,000,000 from the federal government, and every band member receive a $30,000 payout, because of a promise made more than a century ago that was never kept. On Wednesday, Pine Creek First Nation (PCFN) Chief Derek Nepinak and the community’s band council announced they have come to an agreement with the feds over what is commonly referred to as a “cows and plows” claim. PCFN is part of Treaty #4 and according to the federal government when the Treaty was originally signed back in 1874, the federal government promised to supply agricultural equipment and livestock to families and individuals to assist them in adjusting…



