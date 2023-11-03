Six Nations man who held off police facing attempted murder and weapons charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 40-year-old Six Nations man who held multiple police forces at bay for two days is facing attempted murder and weapons charges. Six Nations Police have charged Matthew Dane Porter, of Ohsweken in connection with a weapons incident on Chiefswood Road between Fifth Line and Sixth Line in the Ohsweken. The incident began Oct., 31st and came to an end on November 1, 2023 shutting down a portion of the Six Nations community and cutting access off to the community’s only bridge spanning the Grand River. Police have charged Matthew Dane Porter of Ohsweken, Ontario with : Attempted Murder Using a Firearm – section 239 (1) (a.1) (two counts), Use Firearm while committing offence – section 85 (1)(a), Careless Use of Firearm -…



