National News
ticker

Brantford man seeking information on missing man “Douglas”

November 6, 2023 57 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old male, Douglas. Douglas is described as a white male, 5’-8”, 200lbs, brown hair, bald on top, brown beard, blue eyes, last wearing light khaki pants, a navy fleece sweater with no hood, and dark running shoes. He was last seen in the downtown area on Monday, October 30th, 2023. The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Douglas’ well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may assist in locating him. Anyone with knowledge of Douglas’ whereabouts are asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous identity discredited

November 6, 2023 64

OTTAWA-Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge whose claims to Indigenous identity have been discredited, is…

Read more
National News

First Nations appearing at standing committee come out hard against Metis self governance legislation

November 6, 2023 55

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations chiefs and administrators from Ontario west to…

Read more