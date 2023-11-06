Brantford man seeking information on missing man “Douglas”

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old male, Douglas. Douglas is described as a white male, 5’-8”, 200lbs, brown hair, bald on top, brown beard, blue eyes, last wearing light khaki pants, a navy fleece sweater with no hood, and dark running shoes. He was last seen in the downtown area on Monday, October 30th, 2023. The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Douglas’ well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may assist in locating him. Anyone with knowledge of Douglas’ whereabouts are asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be…



