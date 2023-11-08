National News
Statement by the Prime Minister on National Indigenous Veterans Day

November 8, 2023 33 views

November 8, 2023 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Indigenous Veterans Day: “Today, we recognize, honour, and celebrate Indigenous Veterans who have helped uphold peace, protect democracy, and defend freedom here in Canada and around the world. We also remember the great sacrifices of Indigenous Peoples who have put their lives on the line in service to Canada, and pay tribute to the families, loved ones, and communities who mourn them. “Indigenous Peoples have significantly contributed to our domestic and international efforts for over 200 years. They joined with British forces in the War of 1812, and thousands of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis soldiers served in pursuit of a better world during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War,…

