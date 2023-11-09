National News
ticker

Head of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami accuses Labrador group of ‘co opting’ Inuit identity

November 9, 2023 37 views

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is accusing an organization in Labrador of co-opting Inuit identities to secure lands, rights and financial resources. Natan Obed argues that NunatuKavut Community Council, which represents some 6,000 people in south and central Labrador it claims to be Inuit, is advancing “illegitimate claims” of Indigenous identity. Todd Russell, president of the NCC, is describing the allegations as “defamatory,” adding that ITK, the national organization for Inuit in Canada, has “no right” to determine the identity of the people his own group represents. It is not the first time the NCC has faced questions about its claims. The Innu Nation has asked the Federal Court to quash a 2019 agreement between the federal government and the council. That…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gaps in Mental Wellness for Indigenous Men Addressed with Men’s 2 Day Indigenous Wellness Gathering

November 9, 2023 31

By Jacqueline St. Pierre  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR LITTLE CURRENT- Noojmowin Teg is…

Read more
National News

MNO celebrates 30 years at Metis rights conference

November 9, 2023 31

 By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Around 400 members of the Metis community gathered in…

Read more