Relationship building an important part of her leadership, says Woodhouse 

November 24, 2023 34 views
Cindy Woodhouse Manitoba regional chief

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cindy Woodhouse, who has taken a leave of absence from the role of Manitoba regional chief, announced in mid-October that she would seek the position of national chief for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN). “A little small office in Manitoba is outgrowing me because the demands are hard. Our chiefs want support,” said Woodhouse, who says she’s been approached by chiefs from outside Manitoba for help. Woodhouse believes her strength as a leader comes in building relationships. “I wouldn’t do anything without the approval of having a fulsome discussion from our chiefs on the floor. I’m going to take their direction,” she said. “I’ve built my relationships. I’m offering my relationships to our people in a good way. I always will anyway,…

