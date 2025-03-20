Brantford expected to declare food insecurity emergency

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford is about to declare a food insecurity emergency . If it does it becomes the fourth city in Ontario to declare a food insecurity emergency along with Toronto, Mississauga, and Kingston.. Councillors voted unanimously on the resolution during a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday with a council vote expected March 25. The Brant Community Foundation’s 2024 Vital Signs report says one in six of Brantford’s households experienced food insecurity in 2023. Officials said food insecurity’s primary cause is a lack of sufficient income to obtain food, housing, and other basic needs. Brantford has had an 86 per cent increase in the number of people using the Brantford Food Bank in the past four years and the use of food banks has gone up.. Ward 5 City Councillor…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice