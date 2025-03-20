Brantford expected to declare food insecurity emergency

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford is about to declare a food insecurity emergency . If it does it becomes the fourth city in Ontario to declare a food insecurity emergency along with Toronto, Mississauga, and Kingston.. Councillors voted unanimously on the resolution during a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday with a council vote expected March 25. The Brant Community Foundation’s 2024 Vital Signs report says one in six of Brantford’s households experienced food insecurity in 2023. Officials said food insecurity’s primary cause is a lack of sufficient income to obtain food, housing, and other basic needs. Brantford has had an 86 per cent increase in the number of people using the Brantford Food Bank in the past four years and the use of food banks has gone up.. Ward 5 City Councillor…
Related Posts
Man facing impaired charges after collision
March 20, 2025 31
BRANT, ON – A 31-year-old man is facing charges after a Brant County Ontario Provincial Police…
Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, other Native veterans after public outcry
March 20, 2025 43
By Terry Tang PHOENIX (AP) — The Pentagon restored some webpages highlighting the crucial wartime contributions…