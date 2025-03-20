Cost of Winnipeg Bay store redevelopment jumps to $310M: First Nations group

By Brittany Hobson A First Nations-led project to redevelop the historic Hudson’s Bay Co. building in downtown Winnipeg to advance reconciliation has doubled in cost nearly three years after it started. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization said Wednesday the price tag is at $310 million, more than double the original estimate of $130 million. The organization, which represents 32 First Nations communities in Manitoba, took over the former store, which opened in 1926 and closed in 2020. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the rise in cost is related to supply chain pressures, inflation and U.S. tariff threats on construction materials. He added that heritage building upgrades, structural reinforcements and energy efficiency improvements also added to the final cost. The plan is for the six-storey building to be transformed and include 373…



