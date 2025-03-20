National News
ticker

Cost of Winnipeg Bay store redevelopment jumps to $310M: First Nations group

March 20, 2025 22 views

By Brittany Hobson A First Nations-led project to redevelop the historic Hudson’s Bay Co. building in downtown Winnipeg to advance reconciliation has doubled in cost nearly three years after it started. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization said Wednesday the price tag is at $310 million, more than double the original estimate of $130 million. The organization, which represents 32 First Nations communities in Manitoba, took over the former store, which opened in 1926 and closed in 2020. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the rise in cost is related to supply chain pressures, inflation and U.S. tariff threats on construction materials. He added that heritage building upgrades, structural reinforcements and energy efficiency improvements also added to the final cost. The plan is for the six-storey building to be transformed and include 373…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, other Native veterans after public outcry

March 20, 2025 22

By Terry Tang PHOENIX (AP) — The Pentagon restored some webpages highlighting the crucial wartime contributions…

Read more
National News

No Mention of Land: Save new ‘Indigenous acknowledgment’ for special occasions, Norfolk council says

March 20, 2025 24

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Since the idea of an Indigenous…

Read more