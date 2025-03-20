National News
ticker

Greenpeace must pay more than $660M in case over Dakota Access protest activities, jury finds

March 20, 2025 22 views

By Jack Dura MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Environmental group Greenpeace must pay more than $660 million in damages for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline’s construction in North Dakota, a jury found Wednesday. Dallas-based Energy Transfer and subsidiary Dakota Access had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts. Greenpeace USA was found liable for all counts, while the others were found liable for some. The damages owed will be spread out in different amounts over the three entities. Greenpeace said earlier that a large award to the pipeline company would threaten to bankrupt the organization. Following the nine-person jury’s verdict, Greenpeace’s senior legal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, other Native veterans after public outcry

March 20, 2025 22

By Terry Tang PHOENIX (AP) — The Pentagon restored some webpages highlighting the crucial wartime contributions…

Read more
National News

No Mention of Land: Save new ‘Indigenous acknowledgment’ for special occasions, Norfolk council says

March 20, 2025 24

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Since the idea of an Indigenous…

Read more