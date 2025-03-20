Man facing impaired charges after collision

BRANT, ON – A 31-year-old man is facing charges after a Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into a motor vehicle collision on March 10, 2025, in the County of Brant. At 10:56 p.m., OPP said they saw a vehicle lose control and leave the roadway after being struck by another vehicle. OPP later located the second vehicle, and the driver had visible injuries and showed signs of impairment. Investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The driver was transported to hospital for medical assessment and upon release from hospital, the man was taken into custody. As a result of the investigation, Forest Whitlow, 31, of Hagersville, has been charged with multiple Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences: Impaired operation Failure or refusal to comply with demand Dangerous…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice