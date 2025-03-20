New research shows women-owned businesses and their revenues continue to gain ground and are core to Canada’s economy

TORONTO, March 19, 2025- The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) annual State of Women’s Entrepreneurship (SOWE) research shows that women entrepreneurs are driving economic development, innovation, export and job creation. Released online and through a series of French and English events during International Women’s Month, WEKH’s sixth annual SOWE report highlights the reasons why small and medium-sized enterprises are central in fighting Canada’s looming trade war and also why a gender and diversity lens is critical to strengthening Canada’s economy. “As Canada’s economy faces geopolitical risks, trade tariffs, digital transformation and economic uncertainty, it’s important to understand that women are majority owners of almost 20 percent of private sector businesses,” said Wendy Cukier, founder of the Diversity Institute, WEKH academic director and report co-author. “While banks in Canada employ about…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice