No Mention of Land: Save new ‘Indigenous acknowledgment’ for special occasions, Norfolk council says

March 20, 2025 25 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Since the idea of an Indigenous acknowledgment for Norfolk County was floated almost four years ago, councillors have spent considerably more time debating the wording of the statement than hearing the final product read aloud. Back  in 2021, Coun. Tom Masschaele suggested it was “high time” the county  crafted a statement recognizing the presence of First Nations peoples in  the area. But some  council members worried a land acknowledgment could be used in court by  Indigenous groups asserting territory rights within the county. The  final version of the statement makes no mention of land, which raised  some eyebrows. “Is an Indigenous  Acknowledgement that refuses to acknowledge the lands upon which we  exist an Acknowledgement?” tweeted Norfolk filmmaker Gregg McLachlan. “Norfolk…

