Order of Canada officers wins $25 million lottery

TORONTO- An Officer of the Order of Canada, Charles Coffey, has won a $25 million lottery jackpot. Coffee took home the $25 milion cheque from the January 31, 2025 LOTTO Max draw. He is the first OFficer of the Order of Canada to win a major lottery. Known as “Charlie” to his family and friends, the 81-year-old retiree from the banking industry, has received a number of prestigious awards and accolades over the years, but this one hits a bit different. During his recent Winner Celebration where he collected his $25 million LOTTO MAX cheque, Charlie admitted he’s “overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude by this massive lottery windfall.” Charlie’s journey to this LOTTO MAX win started with a visit to a neighbourhood gas station to fill up his car,…



