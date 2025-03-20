Poilievre wants ‘shovel ready zones’ with pre-approved construction permits

By David Baxter Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants to create what he calls “shovel ready zones” that would have pre-approved permits for major projects resources or energy projects. In a media statement, Poilievre says that the goal is to permits in place for a mine, liquefied natural gas plant, pipeline or other major project. The Conservative plans says they would make sure the pre-permitted area is “safe for Canada and the environment.” Companies would then be able to buy pre-approved land for a project and receive a permit and then complete a “checklist” on how they intend to protect “nature and people.” This is the second day in a row Poilievre has made a pre-campaign pitch focused on speeding up approvals for major projects. In Sudbury on Wednesday, he set…



