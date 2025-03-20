National News
ticker

Poilievre wants ‘shovel ready zones’ with pre-approved construction permits

March 20, 2025 23 views

By David Baxter Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants to create what he calls “shovel ready zones” that would have pre-approved permits for major projects resources or energy projects. In a media statement, Poilievre says that the goal is to permits in place for a mine, liquefied natural gas plant, pipeline or other major project. The Conservative plans says they would make sure the pre-permitted area is “safe for Canada and the environment.” Companies would then be able to buy pre-approved land for a project and receive a permit and then complete a “checklist” on how they intend to protect “nature and people.” This is the second day in a row Poilievre has made a pre-campaign pitch focused on speeding up approvals for major projects. In Sudbury on Wednesday, he set…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, other Native veterans after public outcry

March 20, 2025 22

By Terry Tang PHOENIX (AP) — The Pentagon restored some webpages highlighting the crucial wartime contributions…

Read more
National News

No Mention of Land: Save new ‘Indigenous acknowledgment’ for special occasions, Norfolk council says

March 20, 2025 25

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Since the idea of an Indigenous…

Read more