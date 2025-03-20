Workforce adjustment could help business affected by tariffs

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Workforce adjustment is a service offered by Service Canada, which could help businesses affected by the U.S. tariffs stay in business. Victoria Dunbar with Service Canada attended the High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency Committee meeting virtually on March 11. One of the services she mentioned in her report was the workforce adjustments. Instead of companies laying off employees and them going on employment insurance (EI), she said, the company adjust the hours and if the person would have been eligible for EI, the program pays the remainder. The idea is to “help keep the company afloat,” she said. With the U.S. tariffs, this program may be used quite a bit, possibly by lumber and pulp mills. Service Canada has an office in Slave Lake…



