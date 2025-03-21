Canada-Ecuador free trade agreement threatens Indigenous rights and territories in the Amazon

By Martina Jakubchik-Paloheimo, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography and Planning, Queen’s University, Ontario Canada and Ecuador’s new free-trade agreement is threatening the rights of Indigenous peoples and their territories, and increasing social and environmental conflicts across the country. These are just some of the concerns being brought forward by the National Confederation of Indigenous Peoples in Ecuador and other civil rights organizations in the country. The free-trade agreement signed on Feb. 4 is being heralded by Global Affairs Canada for promoting trade, business and investment. Once ratified, the agreement will eliminate tariffs and other barriers to open access to foods, services and investment between the two countries. The agreement is a crucial part of Canada’s larger global trade diversification strategy. But Indigenous communities across Ecuador reject the agreement entirely. Mining…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice