National News
ticker

Fraser Canyon needs new energy source: nation

March 21, 2025 25 views

By Josh Kozelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current The Boston Bar First Nation is hoping geothermal technology will keep the lights on in the Fraser Canyon. The band recently proposed a feasibility study to build a geothermal power plant and green hydrogen project on a roughly 10-acre site on Kopchitchin 2, a reserve adjacent to North Bend. The property was once a saw mill. It hopes the seven megawatt plant won’t just produce electricity from Spences Bridge to Spuzzum—a corridor highly susceptible to outages—but rejuvenate the local economy by also extracting hydrogen for export. The geothermal power plant would not replace BC Hydro as the region’s primary energy source. Instead, it would provide backup electricity and give the nation more control of its energy production. BC Hydro’s power…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

March 21, 2025 11

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-Canadians may be keeping their “elbows up” as the U.S. pursues its trade…

Read more
National News

Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

March 21, 2025 20

By Alessia Passafiume With a federal election call widely expected on Sunday, the three main political…

Read more