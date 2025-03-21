National News
Man who was sentenced for kidnapping in Prince Albert to live in Regina

March 21, 2025 24 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald A man who was sentenced for an abduction in Prince Albert in 2017 was released from prison after serving his entire sentence on Tuesday. In the interest of public safety, the Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Police Service advised residents that Jared Charles is considered to be at a high risk of reoffending sexually and/or violently. Charles, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and was sentenced after an abduction from a playground in Prince Albert, plans to reside in Regina. Charles is described as a 27-year-old male and is described as approximately 6’ tall and 183 lbs (medium build). He has black hair and brown eyes. He also sometimes uses the spelling ‘Jarrod’ for his…

