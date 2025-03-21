National News
ticker

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake appeal heard at Supreme Court

March 21, 2025 2 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council Kanesatake (MCK) had its day in court – the highest court in the country, that is. On the morning of March 19, the Supreme Court of Canada heard the MCK’s appeal in Mohawk Council of Kanesatake v. Louis-Victor Sylvestre et al. The appeal had previously been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of Quebec in December 2023. No judgment has yet been rendered, with a decision reserved until a later date, according to a press release published by the court following the hearing. “I’ve been dealing with Sylvestre when I was grand chief and now another two years of my life dealing with him, and today it comes down to this one day,” said MCK chief Serge Otsi Simon on…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

March 21, 2025 3

By Alessia Passafiume With a federal election call widely expected on Sunday, the three main political…

Read more
National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney hosts premiers for meeting in Ottawa

March 21, 2025 8

By Catherine Morrison -CP-Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting Canada’s premiers in Ottawa Friday as the…

Read more