Mohawk Council of Kanesatake appeal heard at Supreme Court

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council Kanesatake (MCK) had its day in court – the highest court in the country, that is. On the morning of March 19, the Supreme Court of Canada heard the MCK’s appeal in Mohawk Council of Kanesatake v. Louis-Victor Sylvestre et al. The appeal had previously been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of Quebec in December 2023. No judgment has yet been rendered, with a decision reserved until a later date, according to a press release published by the court following the hearing. “I’ve been dealing with Sylvestre when I was grand chief and now another two years of my life dealing with him, and today it comes down to this one day,” said MCK chief Serge Otsi Simon on…



