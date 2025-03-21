National News
Mural aims to merge Indigenous cultures

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald An artwork which tells the story of two Indigenous peoples, from different nations but with the same purpose to convey cultural values, was unveiled on Thursday morning at the Iikaisskini Gathering Centre at the University of Lethbridge. The mural was created by Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Lopez when he met Leroy Little Bear (Iikaisskini-Low Horn) at the Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity, during a residency he received from National Fund for Culture and the Arts. His work is titled The Little Bear and Brother Jaguar. Lopez says his idea for the project was to unite and merge the cultures of First Nations in Canada and his community in the Mystic Territory of Mexico. “My work focuses on enhancing and celebrating…

